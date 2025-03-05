Insider Buying: UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Insider Buys 4,806 Shares of Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,039.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of UGI by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of UGI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 82,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

