InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get InspireMD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on InspireMD

InspireMD Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

NSPR stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in InspireMD by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 189,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.