Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.35 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

IPI stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.23. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 192,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $4,829,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,808.80. This represents a 51.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 341,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,725,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

