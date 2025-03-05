Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of VKI stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

