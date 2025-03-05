Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Stock Holdings Increased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
