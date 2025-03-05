Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

