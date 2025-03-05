Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.7% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $495.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $520.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.87. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $312.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

