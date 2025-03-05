InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSCX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,356. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 389.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 45,076 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 184,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 31,551 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.