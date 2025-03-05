InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
BSCX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,356. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
