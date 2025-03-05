Invizyne Technologies (NASDAQ:IZTC) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Invizyne Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IZTC – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 8,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 29,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Invizyne Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IZTC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Invizyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invizyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invizyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000.

Invizyne Technologies Company Profile

Invizyne Technologies Inc is a cell-free enzyme-based biomanufacturing technology company. It redefining biomanufacturing by leveraging cell-free, multi-step, enzyme-based systems to efficiently transform natural or renewable resources into highly sought after biochemicals. Invizyne Technologies Inc is based in Monrovia, CA.

