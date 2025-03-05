iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,094 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.23% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $52,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

