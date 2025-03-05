iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.05% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TLH opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.