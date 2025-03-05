iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $159,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,003,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $579.71 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $576.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $600.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

