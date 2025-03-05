iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $20,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $133.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $109.63 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

