iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF makes up about 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned 6.20% of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVVB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,616 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,554,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.2656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.

