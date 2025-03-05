iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 148.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,552 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IVW opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

