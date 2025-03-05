J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys 1,951 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp owned 0.05% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 287.6% in the third quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 25,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 169,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after acquiring an additional 614,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HYG opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.44. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.59 and a 12-month high of $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.46.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

