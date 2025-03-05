J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $234,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $550,665,000 after buying an additional 1,823,650 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $803,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,317 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 724,951 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $48,002,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.