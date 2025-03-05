J.Safra Asset Management Corp Purchases 11,483 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $40,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $175.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

