J.Safra Asset Management Corp Purchases 1,531 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 190.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.12 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

