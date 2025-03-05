Jamieson Wellness Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 0.2 %

Jamieson Wellness stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.69. 4,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,949. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$23.98 and a 52-week high of C$38.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total value of C$75,031.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

