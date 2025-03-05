JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 72,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 701,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,758.72. This trade represents a 11.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.
- On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00.
- On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00.
JELD-WEN Stock Performance
Shares of JELD stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $462.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,275 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,238 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,492,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,815,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
