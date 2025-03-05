JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 72,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 701,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,758.72. This trade represents a 11.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $462.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,275 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,238 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,492,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,815,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

