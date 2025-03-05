Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $10,292,166.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,716 shares in the company, valued at $104,802,081.72. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 837,777 shares of company stock valued at $72,867,455. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.1 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.