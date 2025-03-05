Jon R. Cohen Buys 75,000 Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Stock

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) CEO Jon R. Cohen purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,422.80. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Talkspace Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:TALK opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.81 million, a PE ratio of 287.29 and a beta of 1.14. Talkspace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 million. Talkspace had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Friday, February 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Talkspace in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Talkspace to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talkspace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Talkspace by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 668,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 82,921 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Talkspace by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Further Reading

