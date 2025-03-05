Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $5.86 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.27% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.