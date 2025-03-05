Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $247.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $242.92 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.88.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

