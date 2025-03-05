Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 76,799 Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,799 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 1.25% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

HTAB opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

