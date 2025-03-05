Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $75.79 and a 1 year high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

