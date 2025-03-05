Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Issues Earnings Results

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Kamada had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Kamada updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.

Get Kamada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.