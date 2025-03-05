Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $37.83 million for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.90) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.29 million. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.06. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.