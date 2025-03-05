Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $37.83 million for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.90) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.29 million. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 12.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.06. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $25.50.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).
