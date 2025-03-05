Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.64.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th.
In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$352,876.80. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.22, for a total transaction of C$72,243.00. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $911,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
