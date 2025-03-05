Keybank National Association OH Has $31.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,947 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of Trade Desk worth $31,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,875,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,385,000 after buying an additional 95,489 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
