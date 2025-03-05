Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,062 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $236,203.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,783 shares in the company, valued at $108,361,330.94. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,664. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 4.9 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $180.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

