Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Koppers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Koppers has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $565.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

