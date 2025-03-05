Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,827 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,200,216.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 780,141 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 439,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,426,000 after purchasing an additional 327,537 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,501,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,076,000 after purchasing an additional 299,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,699,000 after buying an additional 273,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

IWD stock opened at $188.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

