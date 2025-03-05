Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Has $275,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mayport LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,904,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $393.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $381.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

