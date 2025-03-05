Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Short Interest Down 14.0% in February

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,020,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the January 31st total of 33,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.9 %

LRCX opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

