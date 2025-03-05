Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Buys $37,950.00 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) CEO Saleel Awsare bought 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,380 shares in the company, valued at $641,051.40. This represents a 6.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $106.67 million, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.94.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 61.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 235.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

