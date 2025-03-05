LCI Industries (LCII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 on March 21st

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LCII stock opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.35. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.