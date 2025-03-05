Leerink Partnrs Decreases Earnings Estimates for Beigene

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Beigene in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.33. The consensus estimate for Beigene’s current full-year earnings is ($5.82) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ONC. Bank of America raised shares of Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Beigene Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONC opened at $257.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beigene has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $287.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.

Insider Activity at Beigene

In other Beigene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.04, for a total transaction of $310,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 732,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $190,535,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 730,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,966,920. The trade was a 50.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 790,950 shares of company stock valued at $204,616,547 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

