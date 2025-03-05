Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Outlook for EWTX Earnings

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Edgewise Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EWTX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $38.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other news, insider Marc Semigran sold 29,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $882,060.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,398.04. The trade was a 81.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $259,339.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,774.34. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,305. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diadema Partners LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

