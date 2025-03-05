LGT Group Foundation Purchases New Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,815 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palliser Capital UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,188,000 after purchasing an additional 674,117 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,528,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,247,475,000 after buying an additional 485,731 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,773.2% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 426,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,384,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after buying an additional 358,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $20,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $74.24.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $2.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

