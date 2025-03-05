Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by New Covenant Trust Company N.A.

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,374,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,986,000 after acquiring an additional 56,775 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 23,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total value of $3,117,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,289.30. The trade was a 31.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.34 per share, with a total value of $44,134.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $102,832.22. The trade was a 75.19 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,377 shares of company stock worth $6,567,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.82.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $461.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a one year low of $410.69 and a one year high of $487.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

