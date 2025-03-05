Live Oak Investment Partners Sells 595 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Live Oak Investment Partners decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,383,000 after purchasing an additional 392,191 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 151.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 509,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,297,000 after buying an additional 307,175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,837,000 after buying an additional 276,655 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,456,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 156,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.02. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $83.96.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,751. This represents a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at $80,402,427.63. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

