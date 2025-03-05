Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $345.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.29 and a 200-day moving average of $331.52. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

