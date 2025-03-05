LVZ Inc. Has $556,000 Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in AppFolio by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.29.

AppFolio Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $218.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.37 and a 200 day moving average of $233.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.88. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.01 and a twelve month high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $760,662.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,212,440.48. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at $692,977.06. This represents a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,184 shares of company stock worth $2,244,915. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

