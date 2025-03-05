LVZ Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,181,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,484,000 after acquiring an additional 668,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 361,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 316,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

