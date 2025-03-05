LVZ Inc. Increases Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Valvoline by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,738,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,436,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,215,000 after buying an additional 54,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Valvoline by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,577,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,067,000 after acquiring an additional 349,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $48.26.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at $598,240. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVV. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

