LVZ Inc. Purchases 2,058 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Cadre were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadre by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 76,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cadre by 335.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,420,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 21.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 940,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,701,000 after purchasing an additional 167,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $887,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,482,211 shares in the company, valued at $407,503,668.39. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,665,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Cadre Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

