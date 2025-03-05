LVZ Inc. Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LVZ Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,378,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,782 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 67,768 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

