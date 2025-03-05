Mainstream Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000.

JCPI opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $48.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

